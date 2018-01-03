Senior teacher denies sexual abuse and cruelty towards pupils

A former deputy headteacher sexually assaulted pupils in a store cupboard, in first aid classes, and during swimming lessons, a court has heard.

Grahame Brennand, 70, of Calder Avenue, Freckleton, near Preston, was “blatant” in his conduct towards the youngsters, prosecutor Bob Golinski said.

He is accused of a string of 48 indecent assaults against 25 female complainants, and four counts of cruelty towards two boys and is currently on trial at Preston Crown Court.

One boy was allegedly locked in a store room.

Another was made to stand in front of a radiator for an hour, was hung on a peg by his clothing and had his nose rubbed in dog excrement.

The alleged offences were committed between 1973 and 1989, at a primary school in East Lancashire, where Brennand was a teacher and then a deputy head teacher.

He is also accused of a further sexual assault at his home in the 1990s.

The case follows a probe by Lancashire Police’s Operation Fervent Team.

Prosecuting, Bob Golinski said: “ The evidence will show a clear pattern for very similar behaviour by the defendant for a number of years and although he denies these allegations, in truth he has no real answer to them at all.

“They have not just come out of nothing."

Jacob Dyer, defending, said Brennan admits “some” physical contact with the children during his teaching but denied the allegations.

He added: “ He admits he was a strict teacher and he used reasonable chastisement in the days when reasonable chastisement was permitted. This consisted of smacking the children on the legs - invariably it was the boys who were chastised in that way.”

(proceeding)