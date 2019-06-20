Segway and stash of power tools recovered from stolen car in Preston

A Segway and a stash of stolen power tools have been recovered from a stolen car in Preston.



Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying the rightful owner of the Segway and tools, so that they can be returned.

A spokesman for Preston Police said: "Have you had these items stolen? Following recovery of a stolen car in Preston, these tools and a Segway were found inside.

"We cannot find record of them being reported stolen so are now asking for your help in returning them to the owner."

If you know who the items belong to, please email the investigating officer at 1836@lancashire.pnn.police.uk