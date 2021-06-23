Second Preston man charged over Fishergate Hill stabbing

Jordan Bailey, 20, of Rigby Street, off New Hall Lane, has been charged with a number of offences related to the stabbing in Grafton Street on June 5.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was stabbed in the lower back at around 3.30pm and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. Police say the man has been discharged from hospital and is making a "good recovery".

Bailey has been charged with possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, Section 18 Wounding, sending a letter / communication / article conveying a threatening message, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 20-year-old appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on June 21.

He is the third man to be arrested in connection with the attack and the second to be charged.

On June 8, Declan Carroll, 22, of Colman Court, Preston was charged with S18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Preston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 16 where he was remanded to next appear at Preston Crown Court on July 13.

Another 22-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of assault but has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

