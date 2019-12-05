Second man arrested after horror crash that left two men dead in Burscough

Have your say

A second man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a horror crash that left two men dead in Burscough.



A 20-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on Tuesday (December 3) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and burglary.

Conner Stevens, 24, from Sefton, died after crashing a stolen Audi in Moss Lane, Burscough at around 4am on Wednesday, November 20. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has since been bailed pending further enquiries until Monday, December 23.

This follows the previous arrest of a 26-year-old man from Liverpool last Thursday (November 28th) on suspicion of the same offences.

He was bailed pending further enquiries until Friday, December 27.

Conner Stevens, 24, and Luke Peaurt-Moran, 18, both from Sefton, died after the Audi S1 they were in smashed into a wall, a telegraph pole, and another wall in Moss Lane, Burscough.

Connor, the driver, died at the scene while Luke, the front seat passenger, died in hospital.

The Audi, along with a red Fiat 500 Abarth, had been stolen during a burglary prior to the crash at an address in the Towngate area of Eccleston.

The Fiat Abarth was later recovered on Valley Close in Crosby, Merseyside.

Luke and Conner's families have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 101 quoting incident reference 114 of November 20th.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.