Second Lancashire man found guilty of the murder of Steven Thurston after 'brutal assault' in Blackburn

Have your say

A man has today (Monday, December 16) been convicted of the murder of Steven Thurston in Blackburn.



Andrew Tate, 22, of Brownbirks Road, Huncoat, was found guilty after a week-long trial at Preston Crown Court.

A second man – George Preshur, 30, of Keele Walk, Blackburn - pleaded guilty to Steven’s murder earlier this year.

Both men will be sentenced on Wednesday (December 18).

Det Temp Chief Insp Zoe Russo, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Steven Thurston was subjected to a sustained and brutal assault which left him with a number of serious injuries, including skull fractures, from which he sadly died.

"My thoughts remain with his family and friends who have remained dignified throughout the investigation and the trial.

Andrew Tate (Pictured) has been convicted of the murder of Steven Thurston. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“It is clear from the evidence that both George Preshur and Andrew Tate went to Steven’s address with the intention to at the very least cause him serious injury.

"Preshur pleaded guilty to murder and I am pleased that the jury have convicted Tate of murder. I would like to thank them for their careful consideration of the facts”.

READ MORE >> Two Lancashire men arrested on suspicion of murder after body is discovered in a Blackburn home

Police launched a murder enquiry after the body of Mr Thurston, 50, was found inside his home address on Sussex Drive, Blackburn at about 12.50am on Monday (June 10).

Steven Thurston (Pictured) was subjected to a sustained and brutal assault which left him with a number of serious injuries. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A Home Office post mortem examination showed he died from significant head injuries.

In a tribute Steven’s family said: “Steven was the kindest, caring, loving father, son and brother whose door was always open to help others.”