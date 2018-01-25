Searches continue for missing Preston teen Michael Brooks

The mother of a missing Preston teenager has spent another anxious day waiting for news of her son after he went missing 11 days ago.

Police were spotted on the banks of the Ribble PIC: Philberto

Joanne Brooks, 37, said in a post to the Help Find Michael Brooks Facebook page: "11 days still nothing. 11 days full of heartache. 11 days of not knowing if my son is alive or dead.

"Someone must know where my son is and if you do, and are not saying, then you are heartless.

"I cry myself to sleep every night. That's when I can sleep. I put my babies to bed with a heavy heart promising them their brother will be back soon.

"I'm watching my family fall apart yet unite. Please bring my son back."

Michael has been missing for 11 days

Police searches for the missing 19 year-old are continuing and the police underwater unit was out along the banks of the River Ribble on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We have conducted numerous searches and CCTV enquiries with the support of teams from the North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit, the Environment Agency, Coastguard, Lancashire Fire and Rescue and regional police helicopter units, in the Riversway, Avenham and Fishergate Hill areas since Michael went missing.

"These searches will continue as and when agencies have the opportunity to do so and the fact that areas have been searched does not rule them out.



"Sadly we have been unable to ascertain Michael's whereabouts and continue to appeal for any information which may help with our investigation.



"We are receiving several calls daily from members of the public and are continuing to appeal for information."

A fire service spokesman confirmed that the drone had been used to search around the Blackpool Road area of Preston.

The police Underwater Search Unit has been helping with the search PIC: Neetal Parekh

The spokesman said: "All of our searches are intelligence led and we are relying on information provided by the police.

"We are on alert and available to assist the police when we are required."

The last confirmed sighting of the 19-year-old former Preston’s College student is on CCTV on Glover’s Court at about 1:20am on Sunday, January 14.

He is then reported to have made his way to Avenham Park and then into Miller Park.

Michael is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair. He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a distinctive black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0641 of January 14.

