Police have been searching for two weeks, but no trace of the 37-year-old has been found.

A missing man last seen in a supermarket car park two weeks ago remains missing as police urge the public to report any sightings.

Thomas Green, 37, was last seen at around 2am on January 6 in the Asda car park off Grimshaw Park in Blackburn.

Thomas, who has links to Blackburn and Preston, is described as 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck.

Thomas Green, 37, was last seen at around 2am on January 6 in the Asda car park off Grimshaw Park in Blackburn

At the time of his disappearance, Thomas was wearing a grey Under Armour puffer jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt, and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers with an orange tick.

Despite extensive police enquiries, Thomas remains missing and Lancashire Police are now appealing to motorists for dashboard mounted camera footage. A spokesperson for the force said: "We believe Thomas was at a bus shelter close to Jay's Properties in Bolton Road, Blackburn, some time between 4.05pm on January 5 and 12.30am on January 6.

"It is believed Thomas was wearing a grey Puma hoodie.

"We appreciate this is a wide time period, however, we hope dashcam footage can help to narrow the timeframe. For immediate sightings, please phone 999.