Search for missing man last seen near Royal Preston Hospital

A 56-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Preston.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:09 am
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:10 am

Police say Derek Moore was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 8).

He is described as 6ft tall, with unkempt brown hair, a medium build and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, a checked shirt and boots.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Derek's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

"If you see him or have any other information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210908-1429.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."

