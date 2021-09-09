Search for missing man last seen near Royal Preston Hospital

Police say Derek Moore was last seen near Royal Preston Hospital at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 8).

He is described as 6ft tall, with unkempt brown hair, a medium build and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, a checked shirt and boots.

A police spokesman said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Derek's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek is described as 6ft tall, with unkempt brown hair, medium build and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing blue trousers, a checked shirt and boots. Pic: Lancashire Police

"If you see him or have any other information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210908-1429.

"Please share this post and thanks for your help."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.