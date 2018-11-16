Search for man with links to Chorley after two bags stolen from Preston railway station

British Transport Police are trying to identify a man after two bags were stolen from Preston railway station

The incident happened at 10.30am on Friday, September 28, where a man approached two different passengers and stole their bags.

A police spokesman said: "Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate."

A spokesman added that he "may be local to Preston" but is believed to have traveled towards Chorley or Bolton.

If you know who he is then contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 205 of October 19.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.