Search continues for Blackburn man wanted on recall to prison

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Mar 2024, 14:54 GMT
Ashley Barratt is wanted on recall to prison and for failing to comply with his notification requirements.

It is believed the 35-year-old is in Blackburn, but he also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Ashley Barratt is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)Ashley Barratt is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Barratt is of medium build and has brown hair.

Officers on Thursday released two new CCTV images of Barratt in the hopes someone may recognise him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 01254 353246 or email [email protected]

Information can also be reported via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

