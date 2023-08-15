Scottish man admits to fifth drink-driving offence after being pulled over in St Michael’s on Wyre
A Scottish man admitted to his fifth drink-driving offence after being pulled over in St Michael’s on Wyre.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Aug 2023, 19:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 19:37 BST
Graham Lyndon was driving a VW Passat when he was pulled over in Rawcliffe Road on August 12.
The 40-year-old was subsequently arrested after he was found to be almost twice the legal limit.
Lyndon had four previous convictions for drink-driving in Scotland, Blackpool Magistrates heard.
He admitted to the offence in Lancashire and to having no insurance or licence.
Lyndon was bailed to his home in James Campbell Road, Ayr.
Blackpool Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports and he will next appear on September 20.