An investigation is under way after reports of a pupil was sexually assaulted in Leyland.

The incident is alleged to have taken place recently at Balshaw's High School in Church Road.

Headteacher Steve Haycocks declined to comment on the allegations, but said any safeguarding concerns raised are investigated and reported to the police if necessary.

When asked about the alleged assault, he said: "We have very robust procedures in place and any safeguarding concerns that are raised are investigated and reported to the relevant authorities where necessary.

"Alongside this, Balshaw will always take any actions needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its students."

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council, the local authority behind the school, said: "We can't comment about any specific incident but if a safeguarding concern of this nature was raised then it would be reported to the police."