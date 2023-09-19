News you can trust since 1886
School crossing patrol officer hit by car on Black Bull Lane in Preston

A school crossing patrol officer was struck by a car in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
The officer was hit by a “small silver car” in Black Bull Lane at around 3pm on Wednesday, September 6.

The driver did stop at the scene but no contact details were left, police said.

Officers on Monday (September 18) said they would now like to speak to the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on dashcam was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident number 1601.