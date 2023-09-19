Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The officer was hit by a “small silver car” in Black Bull Lane at around 3pm on Wednesday, September 6.

The driver did stop at the scene but no contact details were left, police said.

Officers on Monday (September 18) said they would now like to speak to the driver.

