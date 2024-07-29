Scarisbrick shooting victim named as Lancashire Police bail 29-year-old murder suspect
Officers were called to the scene in a field off Pinfold Lane, Scarisbrick, West Lancashire at around 4.55pm last Thursday (July 25).
A 75-year-old man was found to have suffered gunshot injuries and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Lancashire Police have confirmed the man who died was Thomas Olverson, of Marsh Hey Farm, Pinfold Lane, Scarisbrick.
A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Lancashire Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Our investigation into the fatal shooting at Scarisbrick is ongoing.
“Officers were called around 4.55pm on 25th July to a report of a firearms discharge in a field on Pinfold Lane, Scarisbrick.
“Very sadly, a 75-year-old man was found to have suffered gunshot injuries and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“We can now confirm that the man who died was Thomas Olverson, 75, of Marsh Hey Farm, Pinfold Lane, Scarisbrick.
“A 29-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on Thursday on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.
“We continue to ask the public for information as we investigate.
“If you were in the area of Pinfold Lane between 12pm and 5pm on Thursday and saw or heard anything suspicious, or have dashcam footage, please get in touch.
“Contact police on 101, log 1030 of 25th July 2024.”