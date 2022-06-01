Scam warning for motorists in Lancaster and Morecambe

Brian Baxter and his wife Olive, who live in Caton, were going to Aldi to do some shopping when they saw a man with his hazard warning signs on in a layby on Caton Road just before the turnoff for the motorway.

Brian, 74, said: “He was waving his arms like a lunatic and he was crying so I stopped.

"He said his wife was in hospital in Manchester and he needed some money for petrol.

“He was offering me a gold ring and saying he wanted £50. I said I’ve only got £35, he said I’ll take that.

“I feel really horrified, we thought he was genuine. He was so convincing. We thought we were helping him.

"I’ve no money now until I get my pension. I’m disabled and I care for my wife Olive who has dementia.

"I have a dashcam but unfortunately the memory card is full so I didn’t capture him on it.

"He was Italian looking and sounding, in his fifties, medium build, around 5ft10.

"The policewoman I spoke to said she had had a fair few reports like this.

"I just want to warn other people about it so it doesn’t happen to them.”

The incident happened at 1pm on Sunday, May 22.

Police said they had been contacted by Mr Baxter and were discussing the matter.