Travellers to be evicted from Leyland Warriors rugby club grounds in Moss Side
Efforts are under way to remove Travellers from a rugby club in Leyland.
Around half a dozen caravans and motor homes moved onto the overflow car park at Leyland Warriors in Moss Side on Sunday.
On Monday, a committee meeting at the club house was cancelled and moved online due to the Travellers pitching up on site.
She said: "Travellers have accessed the overflow car park at the club. The police are aware and the formal process has started to remove them."
The club is hoping the Travellers will have left the site before Saturday when the Warriors host three rugby matches at the ground from 12pm into the late afternoon.