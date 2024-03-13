Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Efforts are under way to remove Travellers from a rugby club in Leyland.

Around half a dozen caravans and motor homes moved onto the overflow car park at Leyland Warriors in Moss Side on Sunday.

On Monday, a committee meeting at the club house was cancelled and moved online due to the Travellers pitching up on site.

Club secretary Jo Bentham said enforcement proceedings have been initiated and police are aware.

She said: "Travellers have accessed the overflow car park at the club. The police are aware and the formal process has started to remove them."