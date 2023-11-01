Five men have been jailed for child sex offences in Rochdale over a four-year period.

Between 2002 and 2006, Mohammed Ghani, 38, Insar Hussain, 38, Jahn Shahid Ghani, 50, Martin Rhodes, 39, and Ali Razza Hussain Kazmi, 35 – all from Rochdale apart from Blackpoom man Martin Rhodes – abused and sexually exploited two teenage girls.

At Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Tuesday, October 31, Mohammed Ghani was sentenced to 14 years in prison, Insar Hussain 17 years, Jahn Shahid Ghani 20 years, Martin Rhodes 12 years and six months and Ali Razza Hussain Kazmi 8 years in prison.

Frances Killeen, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The men who committed these appalling offences, have finally been brought to justice.

Top row L to R: Rochdale men Ali Razza Hussain Kazmi , Insar Hussain, Jahn Shahid Ghani. Bottom row L to R: Blackpool man Martin Rhodes and Mohammed Ghani of Rochdale. Credit: GMP Police

“They all showed a total disregard for the effect their abuse would have on their victims.

“These incidents continue to impact upon the lives of the women today. I would like to take this opportunity to thank both victims for reporting the offences to the police and for having the confidence to see these criminal proceedings through to the end.

“The CPS worked closely with Greater Manchester Police and other agencies, including Rochdale Council and Manchester City Council on this complex case, in order to piece together the evidence which led to the convictions of the men involved.

“I hope this conviction will give confidence to other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward. It’s never too late to seek justice.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Guy Laycock said: “First and foremost, I want to put on record my thanks to the survivors. Throughout our investigation and this trial, they have put their trust in my team and have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of their traumatic experiences at the hands of these abhorrent offenders. GMP and specialist support services will continue to support them for as long as they need.

“Years’ of hard work have brought us to this point and it would be amiss not to recognise the invaluable contribution of staff from Rochdale Council who have played an essential role in helping us to identify and engage with victims, and the Crown Prosecution Service with whom we built a strong case which secured the convictions of these men and these lengthy sentences – ensuring they are held accountable and prevented from causing further harm.