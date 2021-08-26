Robin Hood TV star Jonas Armstrong arrested for being drunk and disorderly in Lytham

The 40-year-old actor, who lives in the town, was arrested outside the Lytham House pub in Henry Street at around 10pm last night (Wednesday, August 25).

Lancashire Police said he was released after being hit with a £90 fine for disorder.

The Dublin-born star, who shot to fame in 2006 playing the title role in the BBC series Robin Hood, moved to the Fylde coast as a young boy and now lives in a £1 million house in Lytham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old actor, who lives in Lytham, was arrested outside the Lytham House pub in Henry Street at around 10pm last night (Wednesday, August 25)

He also had roles in Tom Cruise flick Edge of Tomorrow, hit police series Line of Duty, Channel Four comedy Teachers, and The Bay, which is set in Morecambe.

In a statement this morning, Lancashire Police said: "A 40-year-old man from Lytham was arrested on Henry Street in the town shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, August 25 on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

"They were later given a penalty notice for disorder (£90)."

Lytham House has been approached for comment on the incident.

In 2016, Armstrong was arrested following an incident at the Mount Royale Hotel in York in the early hours of the morning. At the time, it was the actor's third alcohol related conviction.

He was alleged to have rowed with the hotel’s night porter, a man in his 60s, who claimed he was assaulted by the actor.

Armstrong had been filming in York alongside Downton Abbey’s Joanne Froggatt for the TV mini series Dark Angel at the time of his arrest. Armstrong had to pay his victim £345 compensation.

He was ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community and 10 hours rehabilitation with the probation service.

But Blackpool Magistrates revoked the punishment after they were told that he had already undertaken unpaid work as a gardener and grass cutter. They were also assured that he had sought help from a counselor for his drinking.

According to the Probation Service, Armstrong "accepted he has a drink problem" and had taken steps to deal with it, including working with the Inspire agency to address his alcohol misuse.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.