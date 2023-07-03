News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Robber who threatened to stab two people in Accrington arrested within 25 minutes

A robber who threatened to stab two people in Accrington was arrested within 25 minutes of committing his crimes.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 18:34 BST

Anthony Clarke came across his first victim on Broadway at 6.10am on February 8, 2023.

The 39-year-old demanded money from the victim before threatening to stab him, but the man managed to run away and seek help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around ten minutes later, Clarke began demanding money from a woman who was walking down the same road.

Anthony Clarke was jailed for five years and four months (Credit: Lancashire Police)Anthony Clarke was jailed for five years and four months (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Anthony Clarke was jailed for five years and four months (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

When she told him she did not have any, Clarke grabbed her by her coat before producing a knife and threatening to stab her.

Read More
Crown court date for man accused of murder of Skelmersdale teen Dylan Bragger

He then pushed her to the floor, causing the victim to break her wrist.

Clarke ran off with her mobile phone.

Officers were called to the scene and arrested Clarke at 6.35am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clarke, of no fixed address, was later charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted robbery and was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court last week.

DC Lindsay Bull, of EAST CID, said “I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to Clarke. He terrified both of his victims carrying out these serious crimes whilst they simply walked down the high street.

“I would like to thank the passers-by that helped both of the victims and assisted us with our investigation which led to his swift arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This highlights how important it is that serious crimes like these are reported immediately to prevent any further harm and to locate the offender quickly.

“In this case he committed two offences and was located and arrested by police within a short 25-minute window.”