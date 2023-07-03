Anthony Clarke came across his first victim on Broadway at 6.10am on February 8, 2023.

The 39-year-old demanded money from the victim before threatening to stab him, but the man managed to run away and seek help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around ten minutes later, Clarke began demanding money from a woman who was walking down the same road.

Anthony Clarke was jailed for five years and four months (Credit: Lancashire Police)

When she told him she did not have any, Clarke grabbed her by her coat before producing a knife and threatening to stab her.

He then pushed her to the floor, causing the victim to break her wrist.

Clarke ran off with her mobile phone.

Officers were called to the scene and arrested Clarke at 6.35am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke, of no fixed address, was later charged with robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery and attempted robbery and was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court last week.

DC Lindsay Bull, of EAST CID, said “I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to Clarke. He terrified both of his victims carrying out these serious crimes whilst they simply walked down the high street.

“I would like to thank the passers-by that helped both of the victims and assisted us with our investigation which led to his swift arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This highlights how important it is that serious crimes like these are reported immediately to prevent any further harm and to locate the offender quickly.