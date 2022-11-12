Rival drugs gang members jailed after Burnley shooting and cannabis farm war
Eight members of a North West organised crime gang have been sent to prison for more than 80 years following an investigation into a shooting in Burnley.
During the attack, which was centred around the attempted ‘taxing’ – or takeover – of a £220,000 cannabis farm in Salus Street on February 4, 2021, two men were shot.
One of the victims suffered a serious head wound and vehicles were rammed. A car was later set alight in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Lancashire Police were called shortly before 12.30am to reports of disorder on Wilton Street in the town where a number of individuals were seen attacking a man with weapons.
Shortly afterwards the ambulance service were called to a nearby address where a man was found with a cut to his head.
The man, 31, was taken to hospital and although his injuries were serious they were not life-threatening.
At just after 1.15am, police were then called to Burnley General Hospital where a 39-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury was not life-threatening.
At 4.30am, officers were then called to reports a silver BMW estate car had been found burnt out on Melville Street.
Following a two-day sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court, the eight men have been sentenced to jail term ranging from 27 months to 19 and a half years.
A police investigation code named Operation Callaway, found how the Manchester-based organised crime group (‘OCG’) were called upon for help after word got out that a rival Burnley-based OCG was plotting to infiltrate a cannabis factory.
Eight gang members jailed for a total of nearly 85 years
The following men were sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday (November 11).
They are:
Besim Zeka (30/10/1990), of Burder Street, Oldham – found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B. Jailed for 17 years.
Elion Gllava (13/10/95), of Hollins Road, Oldham – found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B. Jailed for 19 and a half years.
Ibrahim Beldie (16/11/89), of Hollins Road, Oldham – found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B. Jailed for 17 years.
Andon Bita (6/5/75), of Ellen Wilkinson Crescent, Manchester – found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B and conspiracy to possess criminal property. Jailed for 17 years.
Mazar Shah (03/01/82), of Alms Hill Road, Cheetham Hill, Manchester – found guilty of assisting an offender. He pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, which included the arson. Jailed for 3 years.
Gulam Rauf (12/6/83), of Hartley Avenue, Prestwich - perverting the course of justice, which included the arson. Jailed for 27 years.
Murtaza Ahmed (22/11/83), of Berry Street, Brierfield - conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B and conspiracy to possess criminal property. Jailed for 4 and a half years.
Andreas Zekaqis (1/5/91), of Acacia Road, Oldham – conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B and conspiracy to possess criminal property. Jailed for 4 and a half years.