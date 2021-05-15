Ribchester driver admits causing Longridge man's death in Grimsargh road accident
A motorist has pleaded guilty to causing his passenger’s death while driving carelessly under the influence of drugs.
Sean Dowbekin, 27, of Preston Road, Ribchester, had denied causing Jake Beatty’s death on Christmas Eve 2018 but changed his plea during a hearing at Preston Crown Court.
Mr Beatty died as a result of an accident at 6am on November 24, 2018, in which an Audi A3 Dowbekin was driving had overturned.
The road was closed while police officers examined the scene.
Judge Simon Medland QC adjourned his sentencing hearing to July 28.
