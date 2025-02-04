Ribby Hall placed into 'lockdown' as Lancashire Police swarm grounds of holiday village and spa

Ribby Hall was forced to ‘lockdown’ amid a worrying police incident this morning.

Officers flooded the spa and holiday village site off Ribby Road, Kirkham as they searched for a missing person at around 8am.

Ribby Road was blocked by police and both staff and visitors prevented from entering the site, including its gym and nursery, while the search took place.

Officers flooded the Ribby Hall spa and holiday village site off Ribby Road, Kirkham as they searched for a missing person at around 8amplaceholder image
Officers flooded the Ribby Hall spa and holiday village site off Ribby Road, Kirkham as they searched for a missing person at around 8am | Buzz Drones Ltd

The missing person was reportedly located in woods on the grounds and taken to a place of safety. No one was arrested.

Reports from Ribby Hall said a woman was “running around with a knife” before she was caught and detained by officers.

Lancashire Police did not comment on whether the missing person was armed or posed a risk.

When approached for details, a spokesperson for the force said: “We were looking for a missing person, who has since been found.”

The lockdown was lifted at around 8.30am and Ribby Hall was reopened to the public.

Lancashire Police and Ribby Hall were approached for further details.

