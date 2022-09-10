Ribbleton woman asks Preston Magistrates Court to extend her curfew... for her dog
An animal-lover who fell foul of the law begged magistrates to amend her curfew order – so she could take her pet pooch into the back garden!
Samantha Douglas, of Mearley Road, Ribbleton, applied to Preston Magistrates Court for an amendment to community order which banned her from leaving her address during the evening and overnight.
The 47-year-old asked JPs to extend the curfew range to cover her garden so she could accompany her pet on evening visits to the back yard.
The court granted her request, extending the curfew to include her entire rear garden.
Miss Douglas had to comply with the curfew for four weeks from August 5.
Court documents do not reveal the nature of the conviction which led to the curfew order.
The order, which has now elapsed, specified she had to be present at her home between 7pm and 7am each day.