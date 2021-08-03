Ribbleton man wanted in connection with two 'serious' shop robberies 'could be violent'

Keith Smith is wanted by detectives investigating a shop robbery on Saturday (July 31) and a robbery at the Tesco Express store in Longridge Road yesterday (Monday, August 2).

On each occasion staff have been threatened before money is stolen from the till, police said.

Officers are appealing for information and urging anyone who knows where Smith is, or has seen him, to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Det Insp George Binns, of Preston CID, said: "I believe someone will know where he is and can help with our enquiries.

"Please call police immediately if you have any information.

"Smith could be violent and people should not approach him."

Keith Smith (pictured) is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The 35-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build.

He has blue eyes, short dark-brown hair and speaks with a regional accent.

Smith, of Grizedale Crescent, has links to the Ribbleton and city centre areas.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 0350 of July 31.

In an emergency always call 999.