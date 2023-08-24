News you can trust since 1886
Ribbleton man wanted after failing to appear in court on drugs charges

A Ribbleton man with connections across Lancashire is being sought by police.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:39 BST

Ashley Walmsley failed to appear at court earlier this month after being charged with possession with intent to supply drugs and dangerous driving.

The 27-year-old is described as white, 6ft tall, of large build, with short dark brown hair and a beard.

His last know address was Westfield Drive in Ribbleton.

Ashley Walmsley is wanted for failing appear at court earlier this month (Credit: Lancashire Police)Ashley Walmsley is wanted for failing appear at court earlier this month (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Chorley, Blackpool and East Lancashire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Have you seen Ashley Walmsley?

“If you see him or know where he is please do not approach him but contact us on 01772 209940 or 101.”

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.