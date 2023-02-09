Ribbleton man steals Black Audi A3, fuel from Preston petrol station and drives with disqualified license
A 30-year-old male has plead guilty at Preston Magistrates court after driving a stolen car with a disqualified driving license and then failing to pay for £30 worth of fuel from a Preston petrol station.
Simon Leslie Allonby of Yewtree Avenue in Ribbleton in Preston has been sentenced for multiple offences at Preston Magistrates Court on January 23.
Mr Allonby plead guilty to dishonestly making off without a payment of £30.00 for petrol at Bluebell Way petrol station on January 9 this year.
He was also driving while his license was disqualified and without any insurance on the stolen Black Audi A3 he had also put the petrol into.
Mr Simon Allonby will return to Preston Crown Court for his sentencing on March 6.
He was already in custody due to failure to comply to bail conditions from a previous offence and will be remanded until the sentencing hearing in March.
The defending solicitor for this case was Mr J Lee from Lee and Co.