Ribbleton man steals Black Audi A3, fuel from Preston petrol station and drives with disqualified license

Simon Leslie Allonby of Yewtree Avenue in Ribbleton in Preston has been sentenced for multiple offences at Preston Magistrates Court on January 23.

Mr Allonby plead guilty to dishonestly making off without a payment of £30.00 for petrol at Bluebell Way petrol station on January 9 this year.

He was also driving while his license was disqualified and without any insurance on the stolen Black Audi A3 he had also put the petrol into.

Photo Neil Cross; Preston Magistrates Courts

Mr Simon Allonby will return to Preston Crown Court for his sentencing on March 6.

He was already in custody due to failure to comply to bail conditions from a previous offence and will be remanded until the sentencing hearing in March.

