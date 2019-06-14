Ribbleton CCTV Appeal: Police unveil footage to find figure who "interfered" with cars of Sion Close

CCTV has been released of a figure interfering with cars on Sion Close, in a police effort to catch them.



In a Facebook post, an officer asked members of the public to view the footage to help bring in any new information.



Police originally appealed for information after the incident on Sion Close on Friday, May 24, when "numerous vehicles" were interfered with.

CCTV of Scion Road

READ MORE >>> Animal ban for Preston man John Bunting after being caught on camera beating his dog

"We have since received more CCTV video footage and I am asking that members of the public view the footage and any information be passed to myself on 3923@lancashire.pnn.police.uk."

"Any help will be appreciated."

