Ribble Valley hotel manager loses job after drink driving
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackburn magistrates heard Bethany Bolton was stopped by police and failed a breathalyser as she drove her colleagues home.
Bolton, 26, of Evergreen Avenue, Leyland, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol when she appeared before the court on Wednesday, November 8.
Susheela Regala, prosecuting, said police were dealing with an unrelated incident in the Whalley area when the defendant drove past the scene in a BMW.
"She appeared to be taking a keen interest in what they were doing and when she drove past again the officers decided to follow," said Miss Regala.
Gareth Price, defending, said his client had no previous convictions.
He said Bolton had worked her way up to be Assistant General Manager of a local hotel and they had just had a particularly busy weekend which had been stressful for staff.
"At the end of the Sunday shift she decided to take a couple of members of staff out for a drink as a thank you," said Mr Price.
"As a result she loses her good name and, unfortunately, she loses her job at the hotel where she has worked for the last five years.
"The hours she is expected to work are not compatible with public transport.
"The whole event, the arrest, the night in custody and the proceedings today have had an impact on her," he added.
Bolton was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge.