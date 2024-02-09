Ribble Valley and West Lancashire among UK's top 10 safest places to live
New research has revealed the top 10 safest areas of the UK based on crime rates and both Ribble Valley & West Lancashire feature in the list.
The study, which was carried out by experts at Get Licensed, looked at ONS data to reveal the safest and most dangerous areas of the UK
This data has taken into account the rate of crime, violent crime, stalking and harassment, theft offences, drug offences and public order offences.
An average was then taken from the figures per 1,000 people and each region awarded a crime score out of 10.
Ribble Valley, which ranked fourth in the list, has a total recorded crime rate of 36.78 which resulted in an overall crime score of just 0.96.
Further down the list, West Lancashire features at a rank of eighth and having a total recorded crime rate of 45.87 meaning it has an overall crime score of just 1.53 out of 10.
Broadland, located in Norfolk, has been named the safest area in the UK after being awarded a crime score of 0.55/10. When looking at theft offences, Broadland has 8.52 per 1,000 people, which is lower than any other UK area.
At the other end of the scale, Hartlepool has been named the crime capital of the UK, after scoring a crime score of 9.54/10, while Westminster followed in second place and Middlesbrough in third.
Get Licensed is a security training & staffing platform who aim to make the security industry safer.
You can find the full study here: https://www.get-licensed.co.uk/get-daily/uk-crime-capitals/