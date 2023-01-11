Police said they were investigating a “recent spike in quad and bike thefts” which had occurred across South Ribble.

Officers said the incidents occurred mostly in Bamber Bridge, but thefts were also reported in Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale.

They subsequently asked anyone who had captured anything suspicious on CCTV over the past five days to come forward, particularly in Coniston Drive, Aspden Street and Queensway.

Police urged residents to keep their property secure after a spike in quad bike thefts across South Ribble

“[This is] a reminder to ensure you secure your property and if possible keep your bikes in a secured garage or shed,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“If anybody needs some crime prevention advice please let our team know we can arrange a visit.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting LC-20230108-0827.

