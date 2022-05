Residents in Kirkstall Close were reportedly evacuated after a “suspicious package” was found at around 5.30pm on Thursday (May 5).

Pictures from the scene show the estate was cordoned off while bomb disposal crews inspected the package.

One police officer could also be seen wearing full body armour.

One resident said they were allowed back inside their home at approximately 8pm.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

