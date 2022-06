Police received reports two people were trying car door handles and garages in Sibley Drive and Aldwyn Court in the early hours of Monday morning (June 27).

Officers urged anyone with CCTV footage of the area between the hours of 3am and 3.30am to call 101, quoting LC-20220627.

“If you have been affected by this crime please report the incident by calling 101 or via the Lancashire Constabulary website,” a spokesman for the force added.

“Finally, just a polite reminder to ensure your property and vehicles are secure.”