John James Jones, of Aughton near Ormskirk, is one of a dozen suspects being targeted by the National Crime Agency.

It is believed the 31-year-old fled to Spain after two men were knifed outside a pub in Ormskirk town centre in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men needed hospital treatment after suffering serious stab wounds at around 2.45am on Saturday, April 28.

Another man from Aughton was arrested at the time and charged with wounding offences, but police still want to speak to Jones about the incident.

“There is information to show he stayed at a hotel in Madrid the night after the stabbings but left rapidly the next morning,” a spokesman for the National Crime Agency said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones is described as white, around 6ft tall, of stocky build, with dark hair.

It is thought he could have moved to Ibiza.

A renewed appeal has been launched to find John James Jones, one of the UK's most wanted fugitives (Credit: National Crime Agency)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve months ago the NCA launched its most recent appeal to find 13 men who had gone on the run – all believed to be hiding in Spain or with strong links to the country and the Canary Islands.

In that time, six wanted men have been traced, arrested and are at various stages of the extradition and judicial process.

On Monday (February 13), the appeal – run in conjunction with independent charity Crimestoppers, Spanish law enforcement, and UK policing – was renewed.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional head in Spain, said: “Spain is immensely popular with British people who live and take holidays there, but it is not a safe haven for criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The NCA’s International Crime Bureau and International Liaison Officers work with foreign law enforcement on behalf of UK police forces to track and arrest criminals wherever they are in the world.

“It’s usual for fugitives to continue to commit crime while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are and some will be trying to blend in to the large British communities for whom Spain is home.

“You may know one of them from your town or village. Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.

“The UK and Spain have a very strong law enforcement partnership and day-in day-out we work together to protect the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership has been crucial to many of the successes we have had so far in tracking down fugitives from justice in the UK.”

Lord Ashcroft, founder of the charity Crimestoppers UK, said they were “incredibly grateful to the public for supporting our joint campaign with the NCA.”

“By passing on vital information, their actions have helped catch wanted individuals who pose a genuine danger to our communities,” he added.

“If you know the whereabouts of any of the remaining Most Wanted fugitives, please tell our charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re available 24/7, so contact us either online or on the phone. Your personal details will never be asked for.”