The Remembrance Silhouettes were of a spitfire and a suffragette.

Lancaster City Council confirmed the silhouettes have been damaged and removed for repair on November 12.

It is not clear if it was an act of vandalism or whether a car has damaged them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster resident and former councillor, Joshua Brandwood said: “This appears to be a mindless act of vandalism which disrespects the memory of past and present personnel serving our country.

"It is frankly abhorrent anybody would feel it’s acceptable to break the remembrance silhouettes.