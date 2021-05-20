Registered sex offender wanted by police could be in Blackpool
A registered sex offender who may have travelled to Blackpool is wanted by police after breaching his requirements.
Steven Pinnington, who is originally from Liverpool, is wanted for breaching the registered sex offender notification requirements.
The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with green eyes, short dark hair and facial stubble.
He has a mole on his right cheek, a scar on his right hand, a v-shaped scar on his right arm and a small scar on his inside left wrist.
Pinnington's last known address was in Glasgow, Scotland, but officers believe he may have travelled to areas he has links to, including Blackpool, Liverpool, Birmingham and Northern Ireland.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Pinnington is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the sex offender notification requirements by not letting us know of his whereabouts.
"We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward, anonymously if they want to."
Anyone with information can contact police on 01253 604 019 or by emailing [email protected]
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
