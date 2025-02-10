Real-life 'Hamburglar' climbs through Bolton McDonald's drive-thru window and makes his own Happy Meal

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:09 BST
A man was arrested after climbing through a McDonald’s drive-thru window and making himself a burger at the weekend.

Police were called to reports of the real-life ‘Hamburlgar’ who struck at a McDonald’s in Bolton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Most Popular

The man tried to smash a window with a brick before scrambling through the drive-thru window and into the kitchen, where he was found casually flipping himself a burger at the grill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene in Derby Street and he was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Police were called to reports of the real-life ‘Hamburlgar’ who struck at a McDonald’s in Derby Street, Bolton in the early hours of Saturday morningplaceholder image
Police were called to reports of the real-life ‘Hamburlgar’ who struck at a McDonald’s in Derby Street, Bolton in the early hours of Saturday morning | Google

Greater Manchester Police said Vincent Place (23/11/1981) of Beechwood Street, Bolton has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, theft, and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

A spokesperson for the force said: “In the early hours of Saturday morning, officers were called to reports of a male attempting to smash a window at McDonalds with a brick, before climbing through the drive through window and making himself a burger.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He wasn't lovin' it when he was arrested on suspicion of burglary before he managed to finish his happy meal.

“Vincent Place (23/11/1981) of Beechwood Street, Bolton has been charged with burglary, criminal damage, theft, and two breaches of a criminal behaviour order.

“This follows an investigation by our South Neighbourhood Team into a theft reported by a retailer in Trinity Street Retail Park on Friday, February 7 and an incident at McDonalds on Derby Street in the early hours of Saturday, February 8.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday, February 10, 2025.”

Related topics:McDonald's
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice