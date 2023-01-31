Police executed a firearms warrant at an address in Haslingden Old Road on Sunday (January 29).

Officers found a machete, shotgun cartridges, a blank-firing handgun, blank rounds and other prohibited ammunition once inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis and around £2,000 in cash was also discovered.

A man has been charged following a raid in Rawtenstall

A man was arrested at the scene.

On Monday night (January 30), Yousuf Khan, 31, of Haslingden Old Road, Rawtenstall, was charged with possession of ammunition without a certificate, acquiring or possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply cannabis

He was due to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning (January 31).

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We rely on our communities to share information with us and urge anybody with information about suspicious activity in their area to call us on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.