Ravers are warned to keep away from Rivington this weekend
Ravers have been told by police to keep away from the Chorley countryside this weekend.
Chorley Police used their Facebook page to issue the warning.
They said: "This evening and over the weekend you will see an increased presence from Police and Partner agencies in the Rivington area.
"This is due to information we have received about a possible rave over the weekend in that area.
"The last time a rave occurred in the area it resulted in a number of Covid Tickets being issued and the sound equipment was seized.
"Remember there are offences of gathering and proceeding to a gathering under the Criminal Justice and Public order act.
"With the help of United Utilities, Rivington Heritage Trust and North West 4x4 Response we have eyes everywhere."