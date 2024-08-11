2 . Dylan Hayes

Dylan Hayes was jailed for three years after £50k worth of heroin was seized from a car on the M6 near Carnforth. Officers stopped a vehicle on the hard shoulder of the M6 near Junction 35 on the evening of January 10. Hayes exited the vehicle from the front passenger seat before jumping over the crash barrier. As he fled, Hayes was spotted retrieving a blue carrier bag that had fallen on the floor as he jumped. The bag, which was recovered after he was detained, contained two blocks of brown powder which later tested positive as heroin. | Cumbria Police