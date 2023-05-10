Matthew Grant Wilkinson, 29, was sent to jail for a total of four years and 10 months after pleading guilty to raping the woman in Leyland after a New Year's Eve party.

But the victim's family have urged prosecutors to apply for the sentence to be reviewed by the Court of Appeal, saying they feel "let down by the court system."

The woman's husband, who admits he "lost it" in court when the sentence was read out, told the Post: "I feel betrayed and so do the rest of our family. This isn't justice for my wife. He will be out in two years."

Grant Wilkinson was sentenced to four years 10 months.

Wilkinson, who goes by the name Grant and lived at Grasmere Grove, Whittle-le-Woods near Chorley, admitted rape and sexual assault at an earlier hearing. In addition to his 58 month sentence he was given a restraining order and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register.

It was said in court that after a night out in Preston, the woman awoke in her Leyland home on New Year's Day to find Wilkinson raping her. She called the police and he was arrested later the same morning.

After the trial at Preston Crown Court DC Draycott, of the Rape Investigation Team, said: “Wilkinson committed this offence at a time when he knew the victim was extremely vulnerable and unable to say no.

Preston Crown Court.

“This offence has had a profound and ongoing impact on the victim. She is receiving support from an independent sexual violence advocate.

"I would like to praise the victim for the tremendous bravery she has shown. I would encourage anybody who has been the victim of a sexual offence to contact the police who will provide specialist support.”

The woman's husband said: "After the court case our barrister was disgusted by the length of sentence and said it should be appealed. I lost it in court when the judge announced what the sentence was. I was just fuming and all our relatives who were there were in absolute shock.

"As a family we are appalled and we want this case to be reviewed. It is far too lenient for what he has put her through. We were expecting at least eight years and he got away with about half of that. Because of the time he has already served on remand he could be free within two years and that isn't right."