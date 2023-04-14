News you can trust since 1886
Rape investigation launched in Haslingden as police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information after a rape investigation was launched in Haslingden.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST

The incident occurred on Manchester Road in Haslingden in the early hours of Saturday, April 8.

Officers on Friday (April 14) launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Detectives said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on Dalesford and Beech Drive between 1.19am and 1.50am.

A rape investigation has been launched in Haslingden
A rape investigation has been launched in Haslingden
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should email [email protected], quoting LC-20230408-0137.