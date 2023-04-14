Rape investigation launched in Haslingden as police appeal for information
Police are appealing for information after a rape investigation was launched in Haslingden.
The incident occurred on Manchester Road in Haslingden in the early hours of Saturday, April 8.
Officers on Friday (April 14) launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
Detectives said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on Dalesford and Beech Drive between 1.19am and 1.50am.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should email [email protected], quoting LC-20230408-0137.