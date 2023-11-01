A reward has been put up for information leading to the identification of two men who broke into a popular music venue in Burnley on Hallowe’en.

The Electric Circus, which is one of three retro styled bars on Bank Parade, was broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning at around 2-30am.

Captured on CCTV, the thieves scoured the premises and caused damage to till, a fruit machine and other items in the bar. Only recently opened, the Electric Circus has sister bars, The Circ Retro Cafe Bar and the Circus Lounge.

One of the raiders who broke into The Electric Circus music venue and bar on Hallowe'en looks directly at the CCTV. Can you identify him?

