News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Raiders caught on camera breaking into popular Burnley bar The Electric Circus

A reward has been put up for information leading to the identification of two men who broke into a popular music venue in Burnley on Hallowe’en.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Electric Circus, which is one of three retro styled bars on Bank Parade, was broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning at around 2-30am.

Captured on CCTV, the thieves scoured the premises and caused damage to till, a fruit machine and other items in the bar. Only recently opened, the Electric Circus has sister bars, The Circ Retro Cafe Bar and the Circus Lounge.

Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 33 'spooktacular' photos of partygoers celebrating Hallowe'en...
One of the raiders who broke into The Electric Circus music venue and bar on Hallowe'en looks directly at the CCTV. Can you identify him?One of the raiders who broke into The Electric Circus music venue and bar on Hallowe'en looks directly at the CCTV. Can you identify him?
One of the raiders who broke into The Electric Circus music venue and bar on Hallowe'en looks directly at the CCTV. Can you identify him?
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The quirky style of the bars have attracted a range of revellers of all ages flocking to themed music events and live band performances and the area has also been likened to having a Manchester Northern Quarter vibe.