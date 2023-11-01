Raiders caught on camera breaking into popular Burnley bar The Electric Circus
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Electric Circus, which is one of three retro styled bars on Bank Parade, was broken into in the early hours of yesterday morning at around 2-30am.
Captured on CCTV, the thieves scoured the premises and caused damage to till, a fruit machine and other items in the bar. Only recently opened, the Electric Circus has sister bars, The Circ Retro Cafe Bar and the Circus Lounge.
The quirky style of the bars have attracted a range of revellers of all ages flocking to themed music events and live band performances and the area has also been likened to having a Manchester Northern Quarter vibe.