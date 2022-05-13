Racist drunk woman banned from every train in the UK

Magistrates in Blackpool allowed her just one last trip by rail to go home to Morecambe today.

Amanda Bright had admitted drunkenly terrorising passengers and staff on a Northern Rail journey on April 5.

She will be sentenced at Crown Court and as well as her rail ban must obey a 8pm to 8am curfew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Bright, 42, of Ullswater Avenue, Morecambe, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court where she admitted assaulting the woman passenger causing actual bodily harm; racially aggravated harassment and a separate harassment charge.

Magistrates heard Bright was a passenger on the 8am train travelling between Blackpool and Kirkham.

She launched an unprovoked and drunken attack on a fellow female passenger.

The victim was hit and kicked on the face and head.

When the guard tried to intervene Bright racially abused him.

Bright also shouted general threats and abuse which terrorised other passenger while on the train before she left at Kirkham.

Hugh Pond, defending, told the court: “This woman was traced some weeks after this incident.”

“The police put details of her behaviour on Facebook and it was publicised .

“She had been to Blackpool for a couple of days. She had been feeling depressed and drinking heavily. She may have been drinking all night before getting the train back home to Morecambe.

“She has shown the video of what she did and accepted it was appalling and that she was totally and utterly intoxicated.”

He told the magistrates his client was a mother-of-three who was on Universal Credit.