The Council has spoken out following a racially aggravated hate crime that took place at a house in Blackburn last week.

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council have been working with Lancashire Police to conduct an investigation into the incident with an appeal being put out for witnesses.

The disturbing incident saw a pig’s head and a brick thrown through the front window of a residential house on Shear Brow on February 18.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, said: “We are so sorry this has happened in our town and that innocent people have been affected. Acts of this kind are designed to divide us.

“We take great pride in our diversity here, it’s definitely one of our strengths. Just this weekend we were celebrating the very best of Blackburn and our community cohesion with dozens of inspirational people. There is no place in our town for hate crime of any type.

“We know that incidents of this kind are few and far between and that’s down to efforts of many to build a strong and united community. People getting on with their daily lives was the best way to stand up to hatred.

Two males were seen running away from the property on Shear Brow at 10:35pm on 18 February, the police have confirmed.

The matter is being taken "incredibly seriously" by the authorities and the incident is being classed as a hate crime.

Anyone with information or any witnesses have been urged to contact the force.

Chief Inspector Steph Armes from Lancashire Constabulary said: “I would like to appeal to residents in the Shear Brow and surrounding area to check their CCTV, ring doorbell or dashcam footage from 2215hrs to 2245hrs on 18th February 2024.

“If you find anything that could assist with our investigation, please share this with us by calling 101, quoting log 1384 of 18th February.

Lancashire Police have been looking at CCTV and ring doorbell footage from the are as well as conducting door to door enquiries.

“Community cohesion in Blackburn is outstanding, Lancashire Constabulary proudly work closely with partners and the local community.