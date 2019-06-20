Queen Street armed robbery: Great Harwood Police are hunting a man after a botched knife-point robbery in Coral bookies

Police in Great Harwood want to speak to a man who tried and failed to rob a Coral bookkeepers at knife-point on Queen Street.

Officers released CCTV images from the shop this afternoon, and say they want to speak to the man in them as part of their investigation.

CCTV image 1

Police were originally called on Saturday, June 8, at 1pm, after a man entered Coral bookies on Queen Street.

READ MORE >>> Preston man charged with burglary offences in Plungington and Fulwood



He pulled a knife from an Asda carrier bag and demanded money from a staff member.

Officers say no money was handed over, and the man left the shop and headed along Barnmeadow Lane.

CCTV image 2

PC Steven Leigh said: “This has been a terrifying ordeal for the member of staff and we’re committed to finding out who is responsible.

“We want to speak to the man in the pictures as part of our investigation. If you recognise him or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time, please get in touch.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20190608-0645."