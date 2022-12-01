Andrew Donelan, 60, Nicola Donelan, 58, and Rebecca Donelan, 28, all of Carr Hall, Whalley New Road, Wilpshire, David Cotterell, 57, of Percliff Way, Philips Road, Blackburn and Brian Ingleby, 69, are accused of demolishing the former Punch Bowl Inn in Hurst Green, and have all pleaded not guilty.

The Donelans are connected to Donelan Trading Ltd, which bought the pub site in 2015, and Brian Ingleby and David Cotterell are directors of Percliff Plant and Haulage.

What is is all about?

The former Punch Bowl Inn at Hurst Green

The trial, at Burnley Magistrates' Court, has been brought by Ribble Valley Borough Council, which believes the pub, which was Grade II listed, was razed to the ground unlawfully in June 2021.

Andrew, Nicola and Rebecca Donelan and Brian Ingleby had been charged with executing the demolition of the building on Longridge Road, Hurst Green. Andrew Donelan, David Cotterell and Brian Ingleby had been charged with failing to notify the local authority of the intended demolition.

In April 2022, the council issued an enforcement order demanding the owner rebuild the historic property, parts of which dated back to the early 18th century. In turn an appeal has been made against the enforcement order.

All that remains of the Grade II listed Punch Bowl inn

Witness

In court yesterday, evidence was heard from Gez Pegram, a director at construction engineering company Mason Clark Associates, who had provided a report on the pub before its demolition.

He told the court that since the building had been owned by Donelan Trading, there had been ample opportunity to carry out investigations and maintenance and that he believed demolition wasn’t necessary for the building.

He also said he believed vandalism had a part to play in the disappearance of a wood lintel from photos shown to him.

History of the pub

Highwaymen Dick Turpin and Ned King were reported to have stayed at the site and the ghost of ‘Old Ned’ was reputed to roam the pub, which dates back to 1793.

The property has been vacant since 2012 and has been the subject of numerous planning applications. In 2018 permission was granted for the building to be converted into five holiday lets and a cafe.

