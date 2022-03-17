Public warned not to approach wanted Ribbleton man with 'Only God can judge me' tattoo
People are being warned not to approach a wanted Preston man who “could be violent”.
Jamie Carlisle, of Bowness Road, Ribbleton, is wanted by police in connection with threats to damage property in the city.
Officers have been looking for the 30-year-old since he was suspected of being involved in the public disorder incident earlier this month.
Carlisle, who has more than 30 convictions, is described as 5ft 6in tall with a medium build, short light brown hair and a goatee-style beard.
He also has a distinctive tattoo on his neck that reads “Only God can judge me” and he is known to frequent Preston city centre.
“He could be violent and should not be approached,” warned police, who urged anyone who sees him to contact the force with his location and a description of his clothing as soon as possible.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 101 or email [email protected]