Public warned not approach Haslingden man wanted on recall to prison

Police have warned members of the public not to approach Ryan Shaw, from Haslingden.

The 25-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with short ginger hair and a beard.

Shaw has links around Rossendale Valley - particularly Haslingden and Bacup - as well as Nelson and Burnley, officers said.

Anyone who sees Shaw has been asked to call 999.

For non-immediate sightings call 101.

Ryan Shaw (pictured) is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with short ginger hair and a beard. (Credit: Lancashire Police)