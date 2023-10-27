Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Keatley, who is missing from Bamber Bridge, is also wanted for failing to appear in court.

The 76-year-old is described as having long grey hair, with a hoop earring in his left ear.

He has links to Preston as well as Bamber Bridge.

Police urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings of John.