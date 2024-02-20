Public urged not to approach Preston man wanted for failing to appear at court and breaching bail
Aiden Wilding is wanted for failing to appear at court and breaching bail.
The 18-year-old is from the Preston area.
He is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with curly brown hair.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you see Wilding, please do not approach him.
"Report any sightings by calling 101 quoting log 1076 of August 9 2023 or email [email protected]."
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.