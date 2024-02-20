Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aiden Wilding is wanted for failing to appear at court and breaching bail.

The 18-year-old is from the Preston area.

He is described as around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with curly brown hair.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "If you see Wilding, please do not approach him.

"Report any sightings by calling 101 quoting log 1076 of August 9 2023 or email [email protected]."

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.